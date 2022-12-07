VOICES: City of Dayton takes pride in efforts to ensure fiscal transparency

The annual budget process is dynamic and often adjusted from year to year to be responsive to established Commission priorities.

Commission priorities are developed from community participation and input throughout the year. The budget, as one of the most important policy documents the City puts forward, also allows opportunity for input. There are input meetings with the Mayor and Commissioners, several rounds of budget development meetings with departments, and an external Revenue Advisors group provides feedback on revenue assumptions. Months of very involved staff work begin in the summer once the organization has at least six months of revenue and expense trend data and culminates in public work sessions to socialize the upcoming year’s budget. Recently, to advance transparency and accessibility, budget work sessions are streamed live and are also recorded and available on the City’s YouTube channel.