VOICES: We must initiate dialogue about food, waste, agricultural subsidies

Mechanical harvesting, processing, hauling, refrigeration and retailing all demand more energy and produce carbon emissions. When unwanted food is sent to the landfill, it breaks down slowly in a low-oxygen environment, producing methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. This means that food waste creates enormous carbon and economic costs that are often obscured.

It seems illogical to continue producing, consuming, and disposing of food in this way, but globally petroleum and monoculture cropping are heavily subsidized, which keeps this practice inexpensive. The International Energy Agency reports global subsidies at an all-time high of over $1 trillion for 2022. US annual agricultural subsidies range from approximately $20-$50 billion, the majority of which are provided to the top 10% earning businesses. Global meat and dairy subsidies are estimated at over $200 billion annually. This is important because meat and dairy have a vastly higher carbon footprint than plant-based diets, accounting for over 75% of all agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and over 80% of agricultural land use worldwide.

These figures are astounding, yet they illustrate a problem with achievable solutions to be hopeful about. As individuals, we can contribute to change and make consumer decisions that are beneficial to our health, support local economies, and help slow the driving forces of climate change.

Smart shopping to minimize perishable food waste is an important first step. Purchase produce, meat, dairy and other short shelf-life foods that will be consumed. This also helps to ensure food is fresh and safe for the consumer. Dry and canned foods last much longer and are best for “stocking up.”

Sourcing local is fun and rewarding. It can reduce carbon emissions associated with transportation and help prevent spoilage. Growing produce at home or in a communal space is empowering, and farm markets are a great way to connect with local producers directly.

When food must be disposed of, composting is a solution for keeping it out of the landfill and recycling nutrients to build better soil. Approximately one third of waste in landfills could have been composted.

Dietary choices are perhaps the most challenging part of this conversation because this topic is so personal. It isn’t fair to ask everyone to be a vegetarian, but plant-rich diets have a much lower carbon footprint due to the high resources associated with producing meat and dairy. Simply adopting a higher variety of foods and focusing on whole ingredient foods instead of processed products generally results in a healthier, more climate-friendly way of eating.

Finally, we can advocate for policy change to make food access more equitable and redirect profit and subsidies to support local, regenerative food supplies. Food is life and community, and it should be enjoyed as such. We have the power to make it equitable and environmentally sound as well.

Tim Pritchard is the Sustainability Manager for Five Rivers MetroParks, an avid gardener, outdoor enthusiast, and ecological restoration advocate.