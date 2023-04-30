VOICES: Collectively building our next generation workforce through regional partnerships

Thanks to the leadership of early implementers like Learn to Earn Dayton and the Summit Education Initiative in Akron, our network of regional partnerships is growing across Ohio. Today, partnerships impacting 20 counties are successfully driving educational attainment for our children and families.

Together, individuals who know their communities’ unique strengths and needs best are engaged in collective impact efforts to help move the needle on post high school credential attainment and workforce readiness. But much more work is needed. Ohio currently ranks 33rd in terms of intellectual capital. The time is now for Ohio to invest in replicating regional partnerships throughout our state to create a next generation workforce so essential for attracting next generation jobs and enabling our people to thrive well into the future.

State Representative Andrea White is serving her second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 36th District, which covers Kettering, Oakwood, Moraine and portions of West Dayton, East Dayton and Jefferson Township. You can contact Representative White’s office at 614-644-6008 or rep36@ohiohouse.gov.