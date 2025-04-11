VOICES: Communities don’t change through discussion alone — change comes when people act

Last year, I started volunteering at Adventure Central (AC), an after-school program in West Dayton for grade school students as part of my research paper for school. AC aligned perfectly with the objective. I hadn’t heard of the organization before volunteering, but after reviewing their mission statement online, I knew immediately it would be something I would love to do. I was right! I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the time I spend mentoring and engaging with the kids there, and I’m learning plenty from them as well.

Getting involved is just a matter of putting yourself out there and pursuing opportunities you think you’ll be interested in. If you’re interested in public speaking and have a message and a personal story you want to share, consider giving a TED Talk! TEDxDayton Youth holds auditions for teenagers every year in the fall, and it’s a great way to share your story and connect with other young speakers.

Or perhaps consider planning for things you’re interested in. I plan on pledging to a sorority in college, so I researched opportunities that would make me a strong contender. It was this pursuit that aided in the discovery of the Distinguished Young Women program! I entered the competition via a panel-style interview and competed for the title.

If you’re a younger reader interested in reporting, interviewing, and writing, consider applying to be a TIME For Kids Kid Reporter. Applications are currently open, and TFK was my gateway to the media world.

As the Mensa Gifted Youth Ambassador for the Dayton region, I encourage those of you who enjoy intellectual challenges, social opportunities, and connecting with like-minded people to join Mensa. Mensa is currently offering a “Prior Evidence Review” where you can send in evidence of scores from prior intelligence tests you’ve taken.

Communities don’t change through discussion alone, the change comes when people act. Whether it’s volunteering, helping a neighbor, or simply showing kindness, every small effort adds up.

Discover your passion, connect with your community and leave a mark!

Lexie Bumah is a senior in high school and is looking forward to playing volleyball and studying business at Marymount University in the fall. For contact purposes, her Instagram is @lexiemalaika.