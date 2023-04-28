VOICES: Community voice vital component of healthy, thriving communities

The NWDP Steering Committee operates as an advisory board to Learn to Earn Dayton and the Northwest Dayton Partnership collective impact backbone. I have been blessed to be a steering committee member since its inception and even more blessed to work with an amazing group of intelligent and equally community-driven steering members under the impeccable guidance of Nina Carter, whose expertise and creativity have laid the groundwork for this important work.

Throughout my committee work with NWDP, I first experienced the community reluctance to engage. In fact, it was explicitly stressed by community members that NWDP would be no different than previous organizations that have maliciously used community participation as a “check in the box” or community engagement for funding purposes rather than for implementation purposes. However, these criticisms have lessened with each meeting, listening session or event, while resident attendance and participation have increased. A pivotal point that sparked this transition was having community members review the applications of small businesses and organizations that were applying for funding and determining how these services align with community needs.

Community voice is a vital component of healthy, thriving communities. By promoting transparency, inclusivity, and accountability, it can help to build stronger social bonds, increase civic engagement, and ultimately improve the well-being of communities. However, it is essential that residents stay engaged and furthermore, hold Learn to Earn, NWDP, and its partners accountable to their obligatory and fiduciary duties.

Dr. Chad J. Sloss is a Northwest Dayton Partnership Steering Committee Member.