VOICES: COVID highlights debate between rights and responsibilities

I have the same rights, too, but I choose to get vaccinated and wear a mask around others. The vaccination is to protect me and does protect others to some degree. The mask is not to protect me so much as to protect others. You see, with rights also comes responsibility. Our Bill of Rights in the Constitution guarantees our rights, but they are limited by our responsibility. This has been upheld in the Supreme Court many times over our history.

That is ultimately what this comes down to – rights vs responsibility. What harm do I do by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask vs what potential harm by not doing so? I think the numbers are clear. We’d have more healthy caregivers in our schools, daycares and hospitals if we all just took a little responsibility. We’d have far less chance of hospitals becoming so overwhelmed with sick people whose care must be postponed or refused and of people dying unnecessarily. After all, haven’t we got bigger issues to face? Let’s not allow this to get in the way of doing other, perhaps better, things. Just consider it.

Wilbur Brooks is a retired family physician. He practiced in the Dayton area for 38 years.