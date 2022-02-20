VOICES: COVID highlights debate between rights and responsibilities

They say there’s a pandemic, but you think its just fear mongering by politicians, special interest groups, the deep state or whatever else you fear or distrust. Besides, weren’t all those nearly 875,000 Americans going to die, anyway? A lot of them were very old or very sick from preexisting conditions. Even those younger ones were going to die from some underlying illness, we just didn’t know about it at the time. Epidemiologists say that that these deaths are way above our usual rate, but you think they are just making that up to frighten you – and it won’t. You’re standing strong.
They say that this virus is way more deadly than the flu, but you have your doubts. After all, you had it, maybe more than once, and it wasn’t all that bad. Good for you, but recent evidence from the CDC shows that it is still deadly to those who are not vaccinated. But then, those are only numbers. They have their numbers and you have yours.
They say we should all get vaccinated, but you’re not so sure. You’ve heard that this vaccine was rushed and inadequately tested. However, the making of this type of vaccine for this type of illness, caused by this type of virus, was underway years before due to our experience with SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2012, both caused by a coronavirus. About 200 million Americans are vaccinated against COVID to varying degrees – and we’re not sicker or dead yet.
But what about that myocarditis in young vaccinated people? According to the CDC, myocarditis, primarily in the younger population, occurs at a very low rate – about 9 cases per 100,000 – and is caused by many factors and variety of viruses. The risk is about the same after the COVID vaccine – about 8 cases per 100,000. The only difference is the preponderance of males which is the opposite of the usual risk. The mortality risk of myocarditis overall prior to COVID was about 4-7%. The mortality risk of myocarditis from the vaccine so far appears to be exponentially lower than that. Looking at the numbers, if I were a young person, I’d take my chances with the vaccine.
But you say you have your rights, and I agree. You have the right to refuse vaccination. You have the right to get COVID as many times as you allow. You have the right to spread it to family, friends and others though you may be asymptomatic. You have the right to keep this epidemic going so the virus can develop new, possibly more contagious or more deadly variants.
I have the same rights, too, but I choose to get vaccinated and wear a mask around others. The vaccination is to protect me and does protect others to some degree. The mask is not to protect me so much as to protect others. You see, with rights also comes responsibility. Our Bill of Rights in the Constitution guarantees our rights, but they are limited by our responsibility. This has been upheld in the Supreme Court many times over our history.
That is ultimately what this comes down to – rights vs responsibility. What harm do I do by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask vs what potential harm by not doing so? I think the numbers are clear. We’d have more healthy caregivers in our schools, daycares and hospitals if we all just took a little responsibility. We’d have far less chance of hospitals becoming so overwhelmed with sick people whose care must be postponed or refused and of people dying unnecessarily. After all, haven’t we got bigger issues to face? Let’s not allow this to get in the way of doing other, perhaps better, things. Just consider it.
Wilbur Brooks is a retired family physician. He practiced in the Dayton area for 38 years.
About the Author