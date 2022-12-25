VOICES: Create opportunities for growth and social change in 2023

There are countless opinions on different ways to address these issues. This is a testament to the strength of our democracy, that so many members of our community are willing to engage with our leaders, to challenge political norms and to push for social improvements. Many have been asked — and plenty have volunteered — to give their opinions and provide feedback on what they would like to see happen. I’ve played an active role in the development of the Dayton Police Reform groups, served on a political campaign, as well as advocated for change in the City’s budget to be better responsive to the challenges we face. My organization has received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to build neighborhood parks and green spaces to ensure our children and families have access to such amenities.

The level of conversation we’ve engaged in is rich, whether it is held via social media, committees, organized protests, or community feedback sessions. When called to action, or asked to get involved, residents across our community have always stepped up.

As we continue to create opportunities for growth and social change, what I want to see is a gracious, collaborative community. A city focused on improving the lives of all of our residents. A city that makes audacious promises and then fulfills them. For the City of Dayton to serve our children and families at the highest level. What I hope to see is a radical commitment to bettering the lives of everyday people. The best schools, the best food, the greatest quality of care, safety, beautiful green spaces, thriving businesses, a healthy population – no matter the neighborhood. What I hope to see is a long-term commitment to our residents, present and future.

In 2023, I hope for a collaborative spirit and a commitment to excellence. It needs everyone, but most importantly, it needs leaders with a grand vision. I hope, as a community, we can continue to be available when asked and that we serve when requested. Our leaders will need our input, feedback and accountability. It is not about money or votes, or what has always been. It is about being present when the opportunity arises.

As we go into the new year, I hope we are prepared to express our frustrations, present our voices, and most importantly, serve Dayton as a community. It is up to our leaders to be open minded, to seek such feedback, and to build and maintain a democracy worthy of its remarkable citizens.

Moses Mbeseha is the co-founder of The Conscious Connect.