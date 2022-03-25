VOICES: Creating a better future demands better climate action, including smart siting of renewable energy

They are just one of dozens of companies that call Ohio home, most of which, like Intel, have set ambitious renewable energy targets. A research study led by The Great Plains Institute and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) reveals that many of Ohio’s largest employers have climate-related goals, from increasing their renewable energy usage to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These entities have an average goal of utilizing 80% renewable energy sources, with many aiming to reach their targets by 2025 or 2030. And some, like The Ohio State University, Ohio’s fourth largest employer, have pledged to achieve climate neutrality. In OSU’s case, they aspire to do so by 2050.

But where will this energy come from? Ohio holds steady at just three percent of its electricity being supplied with renewable energy, like solar and wind. Compare that to nationally, where America’s electricity comes from renewable sources by more than six times that amount at nearly 20 percent. Are we behind? Without question, and instead of creating incentives for renewable energy development that are in place in other states, such as tax credits, Ohio’s General Assembly has designed an uneven playing field where fossil fuel facilities are exempt from local prohibitions, and renewable energy developments must take extra steps.