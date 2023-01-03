VOICES: Creating a digital intersection for women’s health

We, as a society, have a responsibility to ensure our health system works for everyone, including women. Although we must still find solutions that actively put mobile devices, computers, etc. in the hands of women across the globe; there are several steps we can take to move the needle toward positive gender relations.

First, application developers need to ensure their tools provide safety, privacy, efficacy, and accessibility to ensure women and other underprivileged groups have adequate access by having their application go through the Digital Health Assessment Framework (DHAF) - a U.S. framework for assessing digital health technologies, including mobile apps and web-based tools used by healthcare providers and consumers. Secondly, organizations, government systems, and healthcare providers have the ability to administer libraries and formularies of these assessed digital tools to specific populations (i.e. mental health libraries specifically for women).

Understanding the connection between women and digital health allows us to support partnerships and synergies, force us to stop exacerbating gender inequalities, and provide solutions to ensure women are no longer left behind in the digital health revolution. We just have to create the intersection to do so.

Samantha Elder is the U.S. Vice President of Marketing for ORCHA Health.