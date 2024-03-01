VOICES: Dayton can take pride in seeing Rhine McLin honored within Statehouse halls

Senator McLin’s commitment to public service went beyond individual achievements. During her time in public service, she fought for legislation to strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence, keep children from coming in contact with dangerous individuals, and reduce incidents of medical malpractice. Her passion for justice and equality was evident in her support for these measures.

The dedication of her portrait is both a celebration of her mark on Ohio politics and an expression of our caucus’s commitment to ensuring Ohio’s political history is inclusive and reflective of its diverse population. The Minority Conference Room, a space where decisions affecting all Ohioans are discussed and debated, now features a tribute to Senator McLin’s groundbreaking achievements and contributions to her community. Dayton can take pride in seeing another one of its own honored within the Statehouse halls.

Senator McLin’s legacy extends beyond her individual accomplishments. She has inspired countless individuals who view her as a role model, and her portrait serves as a reminder that our strength as a state comes from our ambition, tenacity, compassion, and array of perspectives. As Maya Angelou said, “We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color.”

So, as we look back on Black History Month and celebrate Women’s History Month, let us recognize the progress we’ve made and continue to strive for more just governance.

Ohio Sen. Nickie J. Antonio represents the 23rd district.