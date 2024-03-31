VOICES: Dayton Metro Library is dedicated to inclusion and access

Results from a study by The National Center for Special Education reveal that 77% of people with disabilities do not participate in their community. Wouldn’t that be an isolated life? The Library is dedicated to reducing that percentage by providing opportunities that encourage exploration, empowerment, and inclusion; improving literacy rates; and welcoming positive change in its communities.

Although libraries were not originally identified as a third space in sociologist Ray Oldenburg’s book, The Great Good Place, they have become known as inclusive, comforting, and accessible spaces. Many of our Branches offer programs focused on sensory play, interactive play for all abilities, and activities built for everyone. Programs such as a Sensory Storytime at the Miamisburg Branch, Brookville Branch’s Play & Learn Storytime, and a Sensory-Friendly Egg Hunt at the West Carrollton Branch allow children to comfortably participate in programs.

Being able to use assistive technology is yet another way patrons have access at DML. While it’s not a need exclusive to those with a disability, it’s projected that by 2030, more than two billion people will need at least one adaptive product. The value of these resources cannot be underscored. Assistive technology helps with performing daily life activities and provides support in completing tasks that otherwise may not be achievable. Such tools are crucial to removing physical or mental barriers and helping people accomplish personal and professional development. They are also used to support independence and help people to possibly stay in their home for as long as possible. Screen reader software, text magnifying software, sign language video relay calls, large print/high contrast keyboards, noise canceling headphones, and mobile phone screen magnifiers are just a few examples available at DML Branches.

DML also has materials in our collection that allows everyone to see themselves. Growing up I was an avid reader and Judy Blume was my favorite author. I felt connected to the characters and at times I understood what they were going through. Her books helped me to navigate the rough waters of adolescence. I want everyone to have that same experience and see themselves in literature and in libraries. DML’s collections can do that. Neurodivergent Ninja by Mary Nhim, Living with ADHD by Nancy Dickmann, Uniquely Wired: A Story About Autism and it’s Gifts by Julie Cook, and Katie Can – A Short Story about Special Needs by Erin Palmer encourage children to explore their own identities and provide families with an opportunity to learn acceptance and awareness.

March has been the perfect time to reflect on what has been achieved, plan for future needs, and celebrate successes, but it is only one month out of the year and there is always work to be done. I’m grateful DML, the organization that I work for, is committed to being a trusted resource for people with disabilities. As for Grace? She is my daughter and I’m incredibly proud her.

Claudine Bennett is the External Relations Manager for the Dayton Metro Library.