VOICES: Dayton VA focuses on “whole health” approach to support veteran needs

The Dayton VAMC has more than 60,000 enrolled veterans. Our veterans receive a full range of care including inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, acute care, hospice/palliative care, geriatric evaluation & management, adult daycare, respite care and specialized women’s health care. We have a four-star Community Living Center (nursing home) and four Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Springfield, Middletown, Lima and Richmond, IN. Our vision is to be recognized as the health care provider of choice for veterans. We are using technology to make it more convenient for veterans to see their doctor, schedule their own appointments and order prescription refills. I encourage veterans to sign up for My HealtheVet to help manage their own health care. Sign up at www.myhealth.va.gov.

We continue to fight the battle with COVID and have given out more than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans around the Miami Valley, whether they are enrolled or not at the Dayton VAMC. We’ve vaccinated their spouses and caregivers as well. On Saturday, Oct. 30, we opened our clinic for the booster shot. That day alone we gave out 541 boosters to veterans, spouses and caregivers. During the pandemic, we leveraged technology to successfully ensure our veterans had access to our health care system by providing virtual appointments and continued to provide in-house health care.