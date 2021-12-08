VOICES: Dayton’s continuing contribution to peace

In Dayton, there is an organization which continues that work toward peace and justice on an annual basis — The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Awards (DLPP). These awards are the brainchild of Sharon Rab, a retired Kettering Fairmont High School English teacher who had a vision for promoting peace and justice through the reading of great contemporary literature. Since 2006, DLPP has recognized outstanding works of fiction and non-fiction (a winner and runner-up in each category), along with a lifetime achievement award for one author’s body of work. Each year, the scope of the awards grows and reaches a broader audience both here and around the world.

This year’s winner for fiction is Scotland’s Alexander Starritt for We Germans, a novel written in the form of a letter from a German soldier to his grandson, explaining his life while fighting the Russians on the eastern front and the aftermath as a POW. Based on the remembrance of Starritt’s own grandfather, it spells out the savage barbarism that killed millions of Russians as well as the vast majority of German soldiers who died in World War II. Meissner, the main character, owns what he and the Germans have done. “I wear a mask of shame,” he writes to his grandson. “No matter what anyone says, it was me who held the rifle, and it always will be.” But a change of heart can and did occur: “Where there is hope, there may yet be virtue.”