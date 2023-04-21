VOICES: DCDC is our community’s international cultural export

Creating an organization that is the conduit for works that speak to the lived experiences of Black folks in America, from Donald McKayle’s “Rainbow Round My Shoulder” to the recent choreography of Countess Winfrey “Human Nature,” is no small feat. And that this creativity blossoms in the Midwest is nothing short of miraculous. By creating a vehicle that carries the collective artistry and observations of the American experience by Black choreographers for over five decades, Jeraldyne positioned DCDC to be our community’s international cultural export.

Every time DCDC performs on a stage across the globe, the dancers and performances are the reflections of not only the best of Dayton, Ohio but also speak to the resiliency and will to survive as the artistic embodiment of the Dayton spirit. DCDC positions Dayton as a cultural hotspot worthy of national and global attention.

Credit: Jeff Sabo Credit: Jeff Sabo

We have kept the faith that our city will rebound and recover some of its former glory while becoming a new, thrilling place to live. Just like our hometown, DCDC has known its share of ups and downs, but not once has it let us down in being our community’s very best artistic representation.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is the very definition of a “Dayton Original.” As it looks forward as an arts organization, we as a community do as well. The funding of the arts at its core has always been a response to cyclical conditions, and this Dayton Original needs our support now more than ever.

DCDC has not let us down and deserves our support now more than ever. Learn more about how you can support this treasured organization by visiting dcdc.org.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect, an artist, educator and a member of the Levitt Pavilion Dayton Board of Trustees.