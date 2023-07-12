VOICES: Diversity initiative key to energy leadership

No two forces have been as transformative for the world as education and energy. I have dedicated my career to both, first working on education policy in the Ohio Senate, and now proudly serving the natural gas and oil industry at the American Petroleum Institute (API). Throughout my career, I have seen how these two areas intersect, recognizing the vital importance they have as our nation projects U.S. energy leadership to the world while ensuring that we have a strong – and diverse – workforce in place to do so for decades to come.

That is why I was thrilled to take on a new project to expand API’s Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) Initiative to Ohio, with a focus on the Dayton region. Launched in late 2020, API’s MSI Initiative offers qualifying universities, colleges and technical trade schools access to API’s catalog of more than 800 globally-recognized standards, free of charge. At present, API has partnered with 12 MSI schools. An extension to the MSI Initiative are API’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) partnerships with non-MSIs in an effort to further promote a diverse future workforce. As part of this, I am proud to announce our first DE&I partnership with Ohio’s own Wright State University.

Readers may associate traditional energy development with western and Gulf Coast states, and the first dozen schools added to the MSI program certainly reflect that. However, the natural gas and oil industry has a remarkable presence in the Buckeye State: in 2019, the industry supported over 375,000 Ohio jobs, provided over $24.6 billion in wages, and contributed more than $58.7 billion to the state’s economy. Locally, the Dayton area is home to Hightowers Petroleum, a wholesale fuel supplier with a global footprint built from the ground up by President and CEO Stephen Hightower, a graduate of Wright State University.

Mr. Hightower is an African American who takes every opportunity to build up the community where his company operates. Our industry is working to do the same as we work to provide energy security and build a lower carbon future.

A landmark 2015 study projected that 54% of the 1.9 million job opportunities expected to be created over the next two decades in the natural gas, oil and petrochemical industry would be filled by people of color and women. API’s MSI Initiative and DE&I partnerships were created to contribute to the development of workers from every community and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce.

But the MSI Initiative’s impact goes well beyond the classroom, preparing students for a variety of professional careers across the natural gas and oil industry. Providing free access to our library of world-class standards for oil and natural gas equipment, processes, and systems allows qualified institutions to introduce their students to practical knowledge and industry standards that will be immediately applicable in their future careers.

Because API standards are widely used by our industry globally to ensure health, safety and environmental protection, and advance sustainability, students will benefit significantly by increasing their familiarity and understanding of the standards themselves, as well as the development process. (I should also note that API’s standards go far beyond petroleum and cover a wide variety of engineering disciplines).

Of course, this is just a piece of API member-company efforts to attract talent from every corner of America, retain workers, and advance DE&I. As an industry that supports 10.9 million American jobs, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to invest in a diverse, inclusive and resilient workforce. In addition to the MSI Initiative, elevating industry-related career pathways and introducing young people to science, technology, engineering and math opportunities are actions we continue to take.

The natural gas and oil industry faces a pivotal time as we take on the challenge of meeting the growing demand for affordable, reliable and cleaner energy. But with the force of education, we can attract and retain the next generation of engineers, scientists, and skilled laborers - the problem solvers who will tackle the world’s greatest challenges.

Claire is a government affairs professional with over fifteen years of policy experience in education and energy, currently serving as Associate Director of API Ohio. She resides in Springfield with her husband and two daughters.