VOICES: Do we really want to return to pre-Roe v. Wade era?

The Ohio Senate has found another way to spread misinformation about issues that impact voters. Allow me to address State Senator Michele Reynolds’ screed pertaining to abortion killing the Black community. In an Oct. 18 post on the Ohio Senate’s website, On The Record, she wrote:

“Abortion is killing the black community. The abortion industry has nefarious roots in hatred and racism. Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a eugenicist who systematically targeted “inferior races” for decades. She opened her first clinic in a black neighborhood in Brooklyn. This horrific moment was just the beginning. Abortion is still a lucrative business scheme in America. Since 1973, this predatory industry has claimed the lives of 20 million black children in the nation. Ohio’s black women and babies have felt this evil year after year. And it continues today.”

My professional career put me into close contact with women and children who carried the weight of mental and physical health disparities that were largely tied to poverty, abusive living arrangements, and limited support networks. Add an unwanted pregnancy to the mix and a sense of desperation was all encompassing.

Women, typically white women, have a much better chance of finding the financial resources to avail themselves to abortions or any other lifesaving healthcare intervention. Prior to the passage of Roe v. Wade, it was people of color who had to make decisions that led them to back-alley abortion providers that were not safe, sanitary, nor designed to provide emotional support. Do we really want to return to that era?

I looked up Senator Reynolds’ legislative priorities. Even though the number one cause of death for children in the US is gun violence, I could only find a reference to her support for the second amendment. Where does she stand on an assault weapons ban or safe storage bill? She also seems to be a proponent of limited government. On that we can agree starting with getting legislators out of making healthcare decisions.

For all the pastors who have gone on record in opposition to Issue 1, I say to you, please join me in opposition to the lifting of gun restrictions that has led to mass casualties time and time again. Allow women to make decisions pertaining to their bodies and the potential lives for whom they would serve as caretakers whether they would be mentally or physically able to assume that responsibility.

Valerie Lee is a retired school psychologist.