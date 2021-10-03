VOICES: Elections are SAFE in Montgomery County

Secure – While not all security procedures can be disclosed publicly, the Board of Elections spends considerable time and resources protecting the county’s voting equipment. Voting equipment is never connected to the internet. State-of-the-art, enhanced cyber-security protections for the Board of Election’s office, and technical equipment is in place. Chain of custody logs, video recordings, and double-locked rooms are just some of the many physical security procedures that protect election officials and the election equipment used by voters in Montgomery County.

Accurate – Election officials take their work seriously. Montgomery County officials work tirelessly to ensure that every legally cast ballot is counted. Whether a ballot was cast on Election Day, by mail, during in-person early voting, or provisionally, if a ballot is properly cast, it will be tabulated and added to the official results. After an election, an audit is conducted. Equipment, paperwork, and records are inspected for accuracy. Results are independently verified for correctness. Nothing is more important than presenting accurate election results.