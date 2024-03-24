VOICES: Electra C. Doren, Dayton Metro Library’s trailblazer and equity advocate

At DML, Electra was an early adopter of implementing the Dewey Decimal System, moving away from the traditional and inefficient approach of organizing materials in the order of which they were acquired. This new way of cataloguing materials provided easier access to library resources. She was also instrumental in creating the Dayton Collection, developed to preserve the history of the city. DML staff continue to enhance this collection, providing the community the opportunity to interact with one of the most comprehensive collections of historical and cultural materials in the region. Rural and urban areas received increased access to library materials when Electra established one of the first bookmobiles in the America. Over 100 years later, our bookmobile continues to be a critical service to pockets of the community that may have barriers to library resources.

Electra’s devotion to women’s right to vote led to a leadership role with the Ohio suffrage movement. She collected materials related to the work towards the ratification of the 19th amendment. Doren’s efforts resulted in DML’s Women’s Suffrage Collection, one of the largest collections on this topic in the country.

Greatly respected within her community and profession, Electra held many leadership positions, uncommon for women in the early 20th century. The only woman chosen to serve on the Executive Committee of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Memorial Association, she endeavored to share the famous African-American writer’s works and preserve his personal library. As a valued member of the War Service Committee, she selected books for soldiers and managed camp library services in America and overseas. The Electra C. Doren Branch is named in her honor, establishing Electra as one of a handful of women in the United States with this distinction.

Women’s History Month leads us to reflect and the question might be asked: “What would Electra think about women’s role in society?” I believe Doren would be thrilled that women are in positions of power at the local, state and national level. She would be happy our voices are being heard, we are shaping policy, and we continue the fight for gender and racial equality in all spaces.

As for her thoughts on DML? She would assuredly embrace DML’s resolute position on realizing equity, diversity and inclusion. She would be impressed that we review policies to ensure representation and equitable treatment; patrons see themselves in our expanded collections and promotional materials; and we design programs and services to engage and educate marginalized and underrepresented community members. Electra would be proud that as we honor and celebrate the women who paved the way, DML is determined to continuing their good work.

Karen D. Brame is an Information Services Librarian at the Dayton Metro Library’s Special Collections.

Credit: Knack Video + Photo Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Claudine Bennett is the External Relations Manager for the Dayton Metro Library. (CONTRIBUTED: Knack Video + Photo)