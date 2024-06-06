VOICES: Empowering older adults in the fight against elder abuse

The National Council on Aging estimates that approximately 5 million older adults are abused every year in the United States yet only one in 14 cases is reported. Research findings estimate that older victims of financial fraud lose roughly $30 billion a year.

For older adults, defending against such abuse begins with awareness. Identifying potential frauds and cons such as lottery scams, identity theft, or email phishing schemes is crucial. Older people should be wary of unsolicited calls and emails, particularly those requesting personal information, money transfers, or unusual payment methods such as gift cards and any of these requests that are communicated with extreme urgency.

The use of technology can also help people safeguard their financial assets. Enabling bank alerts for large transactions, using apps with real-time tracking of account activity, and setting up direct deposits for checks can minimize potential abuse. Equally pivotal is safeguarding essential documents and updating estate planning documents regularly.

Staying connected with family, friends, and community can deter potential abusers. However, social isolation became a growing issue for many older adults, especially during the pandemic. It’s crucial for all people across our lifespan to leverage technology to maintain relationships and stay active within our communities, reducing the risk of exploitation significantly.

Further, older adults must also feel informed and supported to report any instance of potential abuse. Fear or embarrassment can often deter individuals from reporting abuse. Support from community, family, and authorities is key to reassuring older adults that they’re not alone and that reporting is indeed a step towards prevention.

To report elder abuse, older adults or individuals concerned about them can reach out to the following resources:

Adult Protective Services (APS): APS agencies serve as the primary agency responsible for receiving and investigating reports of elder abuse.

Local Law Enforcement: In situations where an older adult is in immediate danger, contacting local law enforcement is vital.

National Center on Elder Abuse (NCEA): This is a resource for information on elder abuse prevention.

ElderCare Locator: Connects you to services for older adults and their families: 1-800-677-1116.

Long-Term Care Ombudsman: These are advocates for residents of nursing homes, board, and care homes, assisted living facilities, etc.

With a collaborative strategy in place, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield works in tandem with healthcare providers to detect early signs of elder abuse. We have taken great strides to implement caregiver education programs, because in many cases, the caregivers are the first line of defense in recognizing indicators of abuse. We are not just advocating prevention, but actively invested in providing solutions to help prevent elder abuse.

Our health plans are designed to support older adults by addressing the social drivers that can impact health, including social isolation - a significant risk factor for elder abuse. Our community members benefit from the resources and support services beyond traditional healthcare services that our plans can provide, including, for example, access to nutritious meals, safe and stable housing, and transportation. We continue to partner with organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies, aiming to create a safer, more supportive society where older adults are valued and included, and their rights are protected.

Older adults are valuable members of our society, and it is important we help ensure their safety, security, and wellness. As we observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, let us commit not only to raise awareness but also to actively work towards prevention strategies.

Eugene Hsu, MD, MBA, is Senior Medicare Clinical Officer for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.