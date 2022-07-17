VOICES: Engaging makes me whole

As a person who loves life, my world would be empty without community engagement.
Although I have a disability, it has never stopped me from going to places and meeting people. I’m what you would call a “social butterfly,” full of energy and ready to mingle. I know my tenacity to live a full life, which includes getting out and engaging with others, makes me who I am.
Unfortunately, many with disabilities don’t have the luxury of engaging in their community. There are a few barriers that play a big part in hindering people with disabilities to not to be able to engage in their community.
The first barrier is transportation. For a person to be able to engage in the community, he or she first must be able to get there. Unless an event is within walking distance, many must travel to get to events in the community. Transportation is a major obstacle in the disability community because most don’t drive. Ride-share programs are great unless you’re in a wheelchair that requires you to use an accessible van, which many programs don’t offer. And if you use paratransit, all rides must be scheduled, which can mean you’ll either be picked-up way early, late or not at all.
Physical barriers are another factor that can make engaging in the community impossible. If an event is being held where there are steps to get in, a person with a physical disability that uses a wheelchair is just out of luck. I’ve been asked on occasions if I mind being picked up on my scooter to get up the steps to attend an event, and, while I have obliged a few times, that’s not something I want to do every time I want to engage. My safety and dignity mean a lot to me. Wherever I go, I like to be able to roll up a ramp entering independently.
Next, attitudinal barriers can deter a person with a disability from engaging in their community. Some people are rude and haven’t taken the time to educate themselves on the disability community. Therefore, they are stuck in the mindset that we don’t belong. I’ve been stared at, told crazy things to my face, and whispered about while out in the community. But I’m strong, cute, and always fashionable — so I can handle it. Plus, I can catch an attitude quickly if need be, to get people off me. For those with disabilities who don’t have thick skin, attitudinal barriers can cause one to never go anywhere.
Finally, assistance barriers can shut down community engagement. Many people with disabilities rely on others for help. If you have someone who doesn’t see the value in taking you out in the community and refuses to do so for whatever reason, you won’t be going anywhere. Many who need assistance are at the mercy of the ones who help them. Often this can be an antagonizing situation. In the present day, help is very hard to find.
Even with all the barriers, community engagement helps one to grow. Without it, I’d be lost — and so would the community. It takes all types of people to make the world go round, which includes people with disabilities.
As we celebrate Disability Pride Month, let’s not forget to include the disability community in how we engage.
Shari Cooper is a public relations assistant at Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley and an advocate for disability inclusion.
