VOICES: Engaging makes me whole

Next, attitudinal barriers can deter a person with a disability from engaging in their community. Some people are rude and haven’t taken the time to educate themselves on the disability community. Therefore, they are stuck in the mindset that we don’t belong. I’ve been stared at, told crazy things to my face, and whispered about while out in the community. But I’m strong, cute, and always fashionable — so I can handle it. Plus, I can catch an attitude quickly if need be, to get people off me. For those with disabilities who don’t have thick skin, attitudinal barriers can cause one to never go anywhere.

Finally, assistance barriers can shut down community engagement. Many people with disabilities rely on others for help. If you have someone who doesn’t see the value in taking you out in the community and refuses to do so for whatever reason, you won’t be going anywhere. Many who need assistance are at the mercy of the ones who help them. Often this can be an antagonizing situation. In the present day, help is very hard to find.

Even with all the barriers, community engagement helps one to grow. Without it, I’d be lost — and so would the community. It takes all types of people to make the world go round, which includes people with disabilities.

As we celebrate Disability Pride Month, let’s not forget to include the disability community in how we engage.

Shari Cooper is a public relations assistant at Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley and an advocate for disability inclusion.