VOICES: Enhanced dementia training is critical for Ohio’s first responders

Recognizing and adequately responding to the needs of individuals with dementia requires a particular knowledge base, especially during times of emergency. With the arrival of COVID, many of our departments in Ohio are reporting a higher number of interactions with the senior community, including those with dementia.

I recently noted that more than 80 percent of our department’s calls now involve residents age 70 and older. A large percentage of these calls are to the six nursing/assisted-living facilities located within our response area. Last year, during two separate 911 calls, Troy’s firefighter/paramedics responded to assist patients with dementia who were agitated and combative. After assessing these incidents and how the calls were handled, I recognized that my staff needed more training to communicate and de-escalate these situations more suitably.