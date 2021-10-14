VOICES: Ephemeral streams: To regulate or not to regulate

In this case, there are other regulations that apply to developers and mining: surface mining is already regulated under Ohio’s Mining and Reclamation Act, and any construction activity is already regulated by Ohio EPA’s Construction Activity General Permit regulations. These existing regulations are designed to manage water runoff, reduce flooding and erosion, and minimize sediment contamination of streams. When there are multiple regulations aimed at protecting the environment from the same things, as is the case here, then there are too many regulations.

And, there is one other consideration: if the benefits to the environment and the general public are so great, then why are farmers exempted from the regulations? Today’s farming is the source of most of today’s remaining stream health problems: phosphates, nitrogen, and silt. It is said that, “farmers don’t need regulations; they are the ‘stewards of the land’.” But are they all, really? Over the last 5 or 10 years in Ohio I have witnessed thousands of feet of farm ditches being denuded of trees and bushes (which were then burned in great piles). This was being done because farmers were concerned that they would be covered by these same regulations that would now be undone by HB 175. But, they needn’t have worried; once again, the farm lobbyists got them exempted from the regulations. When faced with more costly choices that serve the environment, but cost the farmer money and time, some farmers are not the best “stewards of the land.” It is possible that the farmer with the best priced crops is also the worst “steward of the land.”