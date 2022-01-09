Hamburger icon
VOICES: Even in a pandemic, people still enjoy retail therapy

Derrick Humphrey is the co-founder of the Hard Media Group (CONTRIBUTED)
Ideas & Voices
By Derrick Humphrey
25 minutes ago

My experience during the pandemic has been really good. There’s risk involved with any investment. As a business owner, you just want to smart and calculated and with a little luck, be able to predict the future. Being that we first launched HRD Apparel in April of 2020, we feel that we’ve experienced the worst part of the pandemic already. At least from a business perspective. The government shutdown was pretty scary, especially for a sneaker and apparel company. But we experienced a lot of success during that time, which has allowed us to launch a second store.

Since our launch, we’ve been welcomed with open arms. We had a fantastic holiday season. I think people, despite the conditions with the pandemic, still want to live life and have fun. We still enjoy retail therapy.

Of course, I don’t have a blueprint for this. Almost every small business owner is learning to navigate this as we go along. The principles will always remain, but we have to be extra agile and resilient during these times. It’s a very uncertain and volatile marketplace, but this is often the time where small businesses become larger ones.

Derrick Humphrey is the co-founder of the Hard Media Group.

About the Author

Derrick Humphrey
