VOICES: Even in a pandemic, people still enjoy retail therapy

Since our launch, we’ve been welcomed with open arms. We had a fantastic holiday season. I think people, despite the conditions with the pandemic, still want to live life and have fun. We still enjoy retail therapy.

Of course, I don’t have a blueprint for this. Almost every small business owner is learning to navigate this as we go along. The principles will always remain, but we have to be extra agile and resilient during these times. It’s a very uncertain and volatile marketplace, but this is often the time where small businesses become larger ones.