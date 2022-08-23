VOICES: Every K-12 student in Ohio deserves equal access to nutritious school meals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define social determinants of health (SDOH) as conditions of the environment in which people are born, grow, live, learn, work, play, worship, and age. Food insecurity is a social determinant of health that has been partially addressed via governmental assistance programs such as: the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); the National School Lunch Program; the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP); the School Breakfast Program; Summer Nutrition Programs; and Afterschool Nutrition Programs. There are also community resources such as food vouchers, food banks and food pantries that have been created to assist people experiencing food insecurity. These governmental programs, community resources and services present opportunities for partnerships between various sectors including community-based organizations, schools, and healthcare organizations.

Economic and physical access to healthy food is critical to ensuring food security. Food insecurity and associated undernutrition adversely affect health and socioeconomic development for individuals and communities. Access to foods that support healthy eating patterns contributes to an individual’s health throughout life. According to Healthy People 2030, individuals who do not have access to convenient, reliable transportation, or who do not have grocery stores/restaurants with healthy choices within walking distance, have limited access to foods that support healthy eating.