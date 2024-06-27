VOICES: Firefighters who use Medicare need access to early cancer tests

As someone who has been a firefighter for almost 30 years, I have borne witness to the heartbreaking toll that cancer has taken on our first responders and their families. It’s a narrative that can and must change, and the key to rewriting this story lies in catching cancer as early as possible. We already have some early warning technology to detect cancer signals – but they’re not nearly enough. Capable as they are, the tools we have now are only able to screen for five types of cancer – leaving hundreds more with no way of detecting them until symptoms start to show. For many, that’s simply too late. A shocking seven out of every ten cancer deaths come from a type of cancer for which there is no routine screening.

Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in medical science are transforming how we detect and treat cancer – offering new hope to millions. But it’s going to take an Act of Congress to ensure these new technologies are available and accessible to those who need them most. We’re lucky that lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum are on the case. Supported by Senator Sherrod Brown and most of Ohio’s Congressional delegation, a bill known as the Medicare Multi-Cancer Screening Coverage Act will take us a huge step forward towards a future where some of the deadliest known cancers can be caught early with just a single draw of blood.

Utilizing state-of-the-art science, these blood tests – known as multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests – can identify the DNA signatures that cancerous tumors leave behind in the body, enabling physicians to know what type of cancer a patient likely has and where it may be located. Recognized as a game-changer by experts, these tests can detect dozens of different deadly types of cancer.

Here’s where Congress’ leadership is critical. The Medicare program, which provides healthcare coverage to many people who are at the greatest risk of cancer – including retired firefighters – is severely limited in its ability to cover these tests. The MCED Act makes tweaks to the law that would give Medicare the power to let us access them in a reasonable timeframe.

America’s firefighters are at the forefront of the movement advocating for greater access to MCEDs. Dozens of firefighter union locals across the country, including those representing some of the largest departments in the country, have added their voice to the over 500 organizations from all 50 states calling on Congress to get this bill across the finish line.

It’s time we honor the selflessness of our firefighters with more than just words. For every firefighter who has ever rushed into danger, for all those we’ve lost too soon, and for those we can still save, we owe it to them to pass this bill. Join me in this call to action. Let’s fight for them as fiercely as they fight for us. Let’s pass the MCED Act without delay.

Jon Harvey is the President of the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters.