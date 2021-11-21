VOICES: Add your piece to the collective quilt of our community through volunteering

We’re grateful to live in a community home to individuals and organizations who take creative approaches that help address real needs.
Sometimes, the challenges in our community are overwhelming and it can be hard to know where to start. However, if you pick one or two things that speak to your heart, you can make a difference. Like a patchwork quilt, each of us can bring our own piece, however big or small. If we work to bring those pieces together and make sure to address any holes, our community is covered. Perhaps you have an interest in literacy, food access or medical care? Maybe you want to see less trash on the roadsides? Or maybe you want to connect with older adults in the community to ensure they aren’t forgotten during the holidays — or any other time of the year? You can do so many things to help: What calls to you?
Volunteering is a great way to add your piece to our community quilt by connecting your interests and skills to community needs and creating meaningful relationships in the process that have a positive impact. At Five Rivers MetroParks, we are so grateful for the many volunteers who have decided to serve with us, ensuring MetroParks continues to protect our region’s natural heritage and provide outdoor experience that inspire a personal connection with nature.
Whether patrolling our trails, caring for our animal ambassadors, growing flowers and food in our many gardens, sharing a love of nature through our programs and special events, or supporting a variety of park maintenance and conservation efforts, Five Rivers MetroParks’ volunteers join hands with our amazing staff every day to make a difference. You can visit metroparks.org/volunteer to learn more about you you can get involved.
In addition to volunteering at MetroParks, many of our volunteers give back at other community organizations because this is such a big part of who they are and what they do. This support — individual by individual — throughout the region, this joining of hands in good times and bad is what makes Dayton such a wonderful community — one of which we’re proud to be a part. Thank you to all those who contribute your time those who work for something bigger than themselves, and to those who add their piece to the collective quilt of our community.
Kaitlyn Lowry is the education coordinator and Jenny Hymans is the human resources manager for Five Rivers MetroParks.
