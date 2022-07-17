VOICES: For 60th anniversary, Clark State College focuses on the future

The communities that we serve continue to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the founding of Clark State College, and while our history is significant, a focus on our future is essential. This quote by Dr. Barbara Gellman-Danley, Higher Learning Commission, perfectly captures the state of higher education in this (hopefully) post-pandemic moment: “Change does not come easily, but the past few years have demonstrated the ability to rise to the occasion with innovation, transformation, and a laser focus on the students we serve.” Clark State College has worked diligently to keep a “laser focus on the students we serve,” and we are doing this through the recognition that the future of higher education in general is largely dependent upon the future of work and training a skilled workforce.
It seems that predictions and forecasts about the future of work are omnipresent in the news: stories of “flying cars” and self-driving trucks are frequent, along with virtual reality, the need for cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. These concepts are not just stories in the news from places far away from the Miami Valley: these technologies have been part of this region’s innovation for decades. Our proximity to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the Springfield Airport and Air National Guard Base allows for this technology to transfer into commercial and individual use, and the Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft are being developed and resourced at the Springfield Airport. Clark State will play a role in this futuristic workforce, whether through manufacturing or training technicians. We are pleased to be a sponsor of the upcoming National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum from August 22-23 at Clark State’s Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center, and certainly recognize that it will take multiple higher education and industry partners to ensure the growth of this emerging industry, and we stand at the ready to respond to these collaborative opportunities.
Many across Ohio are talking about Intel, and the many workforce opportunities provided by this once in a lifetime, economic development game changer for our state. Clark State is collaborating with the Ohio Association of Community Colleges and other partners to ensure that we have the appropriate programs aligned to meet these growing workforce needs and recruit diverse talent from across the state. We are proud of our fifteen manufacturing certificates, including our newest programs in Laser Manufacturing and Photonics. Again, Clark State is rising to the challenge of increasing enrollment in these programs to meet the future needs of all manufacturers, including our longtime manufacturing partners. With 3.3% unemployment in Clark County alone, Clark State and its workforce and economic development partners must be collaborative and creative to help employers find and retain talent.
Finally, Clark State has a long and proud tradition of serving the healthcare, wellness, and safety needs of our region through one of the state’s largest nursing programs, as well as Physical Therapy Assistant, Medical Lab Technology, Paramedic/EMT, Medical Assisting, Early Childhood Education, Fire, Police Academy, Social Work, and our newest program, Diagnostic Medical Sonography. We are also looking forward to starting our third Bachelor of Applied Science in Addiction and Integrated Treatment Studies, pending accreditation approval, in August 2022, and expanding our nursing offerings to include the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing. All of these programs are constantly recruiting because the need is so great in our region. Clark State continues to resource these programs to meet the public’s healthcare and safety needs.
As I begin my tenth year as President of Clark State College, I am profoundly grateful to so many who have made our vision for access to and success in higher education possible. I am particularly thankful of the fifty-seven trustees who have served Clark State since its inception, and am proud of their transformational leadership as we move into Clark State’s next phase of workforce and community responsiveness.
Dr. Jo Alice Blondin is the president of Clark State College.
