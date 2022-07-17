VOICES: For 60th anniversary, Clark State College focuses on the future

Many across Ohio are talking about Intel, and the many workforce opportunities provided by this once in a lifetime, economic development game changer for our state. Clark State is collaborating with the Ohio Association of Community Colleges and other partners to ensure that we have the appropriate programs aligned to meet these growing workforce needs and recruit diverse talent from across the state. We are proud of our fifteen manufacturing certificates, including our newest programs in Laser Manufacturing and Photonics. Again, Clark State is rising to the challenge of increasing enrollment in these programs to meet the future needs of all manufacturers, including our longtime manufacturing partners. With 3.3% unemployment in Clark County alone, Clark State and its workforce and economic development partners must be collaborative and creative to help employers find and retain talent.

Finally, Clark State has a long and proud tradition of serving the healthcare, wellness, and safety needs of our region through one of the state’s largest nursing programs, as well as Physical Therapy Assistant, Medical Lab Technology, Paramedic/EMT, Medical Assisting, Early Childhood Education, Fire, Police Academy, Social Work, and our newest program, Diagnostic Medical Sonography. We are also looking forward to starting our third Bachelor of Applied Science in Addiction and Integrated Treatment Studies, pending accreditation approval, in August 2022, and expanding our nursing offerings to include the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing. All of these programs are constantly recruiting because the need is so great in our region. Clark State continues to resource these programs to meet the public’s healthcare and safety needs.