VOICES: Turning federal anti-hunger policy into local action

When we think about hunger, we may conjure a particular image in mind.

We have created storylines around hunger and who it affects. But if we look at both the data and the lived experiences around hunger, we see that it is in fact a widespread problem. A false narrative places blame on the individual and hides the flaws in the system. It avoids getting to the root of the problem: Economic injustice. The question isn’t who is deserving of food, but why the richest nation in the world continues to have tens of millions of its citizens go hungry?

Our elected officials have a responsibility to remove structural barriers so everyone can contribute to our society and strive for personal prosperity. However, we can’t leave the effort solely in the hands of our elected officials. Each of us has a role as well. It starts with rejecting the stereotypes associated with hunger. We can do this by listening to the stories of people with lived experiences and participating in difficult but necessary conversations around equity and inclusivity. And with that knowledge we can begin promoting fact over assumption.

For those in our community who have a choice of where to shop and what to support, it’s important to remember that there are direct ways to invest in equity here in the Miami Valley. Look for locally owned businesses that pay a living wage and support local growers like Gem City Market, West Social Tap & Table and 2nd Street Market. Consider purchasing a CSA share from a local farm or joining or donating to a community garden. Eat at restaurants that support local farmers and donate food, time or money to the effort to reduce hunger.

Representing the legacy of our organizational founder, Ambassador Tony Hall, I view my role at Hall Hunger Initiative as one to advocate for the removal of barriers in our community. My biggest take away from the anti-hunger conference is this simple message — hunger is a community challenge that can only be solved by a strong community response. We have a history of innovation here in the Miami Valley and I believe we can use that spirit to come together to end hunger.

Alex Klug is Assistant Director of the Hall Hunger Initiative, a non-profit founded by Ambassador Tony Hall and dedicated to working with community partners to build a just and sustainable food system.