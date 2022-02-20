VOICES: Free market incentives work better than government mandates

Over the last few years, we have seen government mandating one-size-fits-all solutions that do not take into account the individual needs of a business, region or industry. At the same time, there are many examples of how free market incentives have proven to be more effective.

In Ohio, the legislature has sought to create hiring quotas on certain types of businesses that would require them to hire union contractors. This proposed legislation limits the labor pool available to fill open jobs for these businesses, which can hurt productivity and exclude potential employees. When government attempts to dictate how employers must operate, it is picking winners and losers, which hinders the free market’s ability to work.