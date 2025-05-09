VOICES: Gem City Market is a community triumph led by voices like Mama Nozipo’s

For her, Gem City Market isn’t just a business — it’s a lifeline.

“I didn’t get involved with Gem City Market just to join a club,” she says. “I got involved because for me, it’s a matter of my life. It’s a matter of life and death.”

For years, Dayton’s west side had grocery stores — until they disappeared.

“I used to live on Cambridge and Salem, and I could just walk to grocery stores. And then, all of a sudden — boom — they were gone.”

What remained were small corner stores with limited selections, where fresh food was rare and often spoiled.

“I remember the meat was even green. And when there was a storm, and the power was out for days, the store owner just washed the meat and put it back on the shelf.”

For those like Mama Nozipo — reliant on public transportation — getting fresh groceries was a nightmare.

“I had to catch two, sometimes three buses just to go to the grocery store. And since I couldn’t carry everything at once, I had to go multiple times or pay someone to take me. But I’m on a fixed income. So sometimes, by the time I got home, my ice cream had melted.”

The west side was abandoned by corporate grocery chains, left to make do with scraps. But the community refused to accept that fate.

A movement rooted in action

The goal wasn’t just to open another store — it was about ownership.

“We could not depend on the big companies because they take what they can in the community, and then they leave. We had to be self-reliant.”

The push for a cooperative grocery store was led by longtime community leader Dean Lovelace. With a deep understanding of cooperative economics, he and others guided the vision for a store owned by the people it served.

But making that vision a reality took relentless commitment.

“We didn’t rely on the media, and we didn’t depend on social media,” Mama Nozipo recalls. “A lot of people in our community didn’t have computers or the internet. So we did it the old-fashioned way—we knocked on doors.”

Every door knocked, every conversation had, and every flyer handed out helped build momentum.

“People saw how serious we were. They helped spread the word. And sponsors saw that commitment, too.”

After years of organizing, fundraising, and refusing to take ‘no’ for an answer, Gem City Market opened in 2021.

The grand opening: A victory for the people

When the doors finally opened, it was a triumph.

“My goodness, we just couldn’t believe it. I was on cloud 99. This was mine. My sweat and blood. My knuckles knocking on doors. My smile to a stranger. And their smile back.”

Beyond personal joy, Gem City Market proved something bigger.

“This store was proof of what we could do. It was a statement that we were not powerless. That we were not waiting on anyone to save us. We built this.”

For the first time in years, people could buy fresh fruit, vegetables, and quality meat in their own neighborhood.

“I’m 80 years old. I’m moving out. But this store is for those who are moving in.”

Facing challenges, remaining optimistic

Like any grassroots effort, Gem City Market has faced challenges. But those obstacles haven’t shaken the belief in what was built.

“There were plenty of naysayers. But I know what we are doing is right. And when something is right, you don’t give up on it.”

She sees the store’s success not just in the groceries it provides, but in the sense of ownership it has created.

“This is not just an ‘I’ thing. It is a ‘we’ thing. And that’s why I see a bright future for it, despite all the ups and downs.”

More than a store

For years, Dayton’s west side was left behind. The grocery stores left, and no one replaced them.

But the people didn’t wait for rescue—they built their own solution.

Gem City Market is proof of what happens when a community takes control of its own future.

“We built this. This is our store. And we’re going to keep it here.”

Amaha Sellassie is board President for Gem City Market.

Malik Perkins is the Media Relations Coordinator for Gem City Market.