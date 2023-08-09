VOICES: Getting “reel” about Scripted in Black’s summer movie series

Scripted in Black (SIB), known for curating high-vibe, socially forward creative experiences through diverse yearly installments, has always been intentional about representing Black culture, honoring multidisciplinary creativity, and creating safe spaces for Black and Brown communities. This fusing together of different art mediums moves beyond merely resonating with Black and Brown stories, traditions, and lived experiences, but offers a nuanced understanding of what it means to embody Black excellence.

For many of us, summertime offers a change of pace and increased desire to get active in the community. At Scripted in Black, we wanted to get in on the fun! Whether it’s music, live performances, or intriguing visuals, we know how important it is to offer sensory experiences that fully engage our community. Paired our love for theater and storytelling, it was a no-brainer to bring movies into the mix.

We previously offered SIB Movie Nights at our host location of The Neon (130 E. Fifth St. Dayton, OH 45402), including immersive social hours that correlated to the themes of the movie and featured a variety of local, but never short of amazing, talents, specially curated cocktails, and more. Even though this has been something that the people love, we were aware that the location and showtimes weren’t as accessible to all people. So, we switched it up! Starting in August, we are pleased to announce the new and improved movie night offering, Reel Culture Films: Summer Movie Series, now at more locations across Montgomery and Clark counties.

Still highlighting movies uplifting Black culture, we are now partnering with organizations like the Springfield Museum of Art, the Dayton Metro Library and Flyghtwood Landings to grow our community and audience demographics. Even the implementation of our movie series is diversified. We are now able to not only give a taste of a classic theater experience, but also movies in the park, a community-based gathering in the library, and drive-in style cinema for more intimate experiences.

Oh, and did we mention it’s all free for all attendees? We want to ensure this series is accessible to all.

Each offering will still have those immersive social hours including on-site activations, complimentary snacks or food for purchase, and more. The movie lineup and social hours:

The Photograph: Saturday, Aug. 12. Social Hour 7-8PM, Showing 8:30 PM. IN THE PARK | Springfield Museum of Art in Springfield

Saturday, Aug. 19. Social Hour 2-3PM, Showing 3:30 PM. TRADITIONAL THEATER | Dayton Metro Library in Downtown Dayton Crooklyn: Sunday, Aug. 27. Social Hour 2:30-3:30PM, Showing 4PM. CLASSIC | The Neon in Dayton

While Dayton has a cultural richness and influence, the city has not experienced such offerings that not only are led by Black creatives, but intentionally prioritize their likeness and culture. For us, we realize that and feel that void when in others’ spaces or at their events. Because of this, SIB is determined to begin changing this dynamic and enhancing creative experiences one movie, or event, at a time. We hope that the Reel Culture Films: Summer Movie Series creates moments of laughter, tears, nostalgia, and more for all attendees. For us, it’s all about connecting with our community, spreading the love and light needed for us all to be our best selves. We hope to see as many people as we can there, so be sure to spread the word!

You can find out more about us and this movie series on our Instagram and Facebook at Scripted in Black/@scriptedinblack.

Dana Graham is the founder and creative director of Scripted In Black.