VOICES: Ghosts exist to the extent we imagine them

What is a ghost, anyway? Merriam-Webster defines it as “the soul of a dead person thought of as living in an unseen world or as appearing to living people.” Or, in Oxford Languages, “the spirit of a dead person that a living person believes they can see or hear.”

And the popular term ectoplasm which ghost-hunters consider a ghost-substance? In Oxford Languages it’s “a supernatural viscous substance that is supposed to … form the material for the manifestation of spirits.” Or in Wikipedia, “... a substance or spiritual energy ‘exteriorized’ by physical mediums.” Sounds like a scam to me. The bedsheet used by kids for generations of trick-or-treaters apparently represents this ectoplasm, as do manifestations from wisps of smoke to beautiful maidens in flowing white gowns in castle corridors.

It’s interesting that in our popular concept of ghosts they’re able to walk through vertical constructions, like walls and doors, but seem supported by horizontal surfaces like floors. Even Dickens’ Marley walked through Scrooge’s door (clanking chains and all), strolled across the floor, sat in a chair… then opened a window to exit.

I’m an engineer, and understand things like solids, forces, and motions. Doors don’t open and objects don’t move without forces; speech is made by vibrating vocal cords; clothing fabrics are not spirit; and the clanking of chains is a frequency not associated with nebulous ectoplasm.

Dayton has its fair share of titillating ghost stories, most of which fail the engineering test. Colonel Patterson haunts his homestead with full military dress; poor Bessie Little repeatedly makes a noisy splash jumping from the Ridge Avenue bridge; “Chickie” moves things around at the Amber Rose, while a long-dead pilot flicks helicopter switches at the Air Force Museum.

Clothing and military medals are not part of souls, and splashes, switches and moving objects require forces.

These kinds of inconsistencies are easily explained if ghosts are products of individual minds. They can be anything we can conceive, sound as we imagine, appear clothed as we envision, and say whatever our conscience dictates. What we see and how they act is totally determined by what we expect or want – albeit subconsciously – to see.

While writing a script for a Hallowe’en haunted house in Beavercreek, called Monster Manor, I envisioned the creatures of darkness existing because they were thought to exist; they were fed on the continuing fears and imaginings of the visitors, and gained strength as the victims – er, customers – vainly tried not to imagine them.

So be it. Ghosts exist to the extent we imagine them. And our ghosts are uniquely ours, for good or evil. For comfort or retribution.

And this crass idea of materialistic ghosts will never replace the wonderful and personal sensation of the comforting presence of a departed loved one; a true fulfillment of their Promise to be with us always … and no bedsheets.

But, to hedge my bets, if they really are physical corporeal manifestations: Unless you’re the direct cause of the ghost’s current condition, there is nothing to fear. There’s no reason for ghosts to be more malevolent than their prior selves. I hope.

Happy Hallowe’en.

David Shumway is a retired WPAFB engineer now enjoying writing and travel with his wife.