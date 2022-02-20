VOICES: Giving thanks in February in southwest Ohio

Teaching great books is my vocation, and I have been in the presence of a few excellent writers, including Alex Haley when he spoke at Ohio University in 1972 on the fascinating discovery of his own ancestry, which he developed into the novel Roots. He also co-wrote The Autobiography of Malcolm X, a mind-bending book for me. Another fine author, James McBride, stood in my classroom in 2006 and talked to my creative writing students about their work and his. We were teaching his memoir, The Color of Water, and one of our teachers, Mrs. Erin Ketch, contacted McBride. Because he was writing an article for National Geographic at the time on hip hop, he came to our school to interview our students about that topic. What a treat it was to meet this man who went on to win the National Book Award.

What do these people have in common? They are some of the many African Americans I am thankful for, especially during Black History month, for their influence on me and so many others.

Jim Brooks is a retired high school English teacher who writes, coaches tennis, and tutors immigrants.