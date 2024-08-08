VOICES: Hands off our health care

As business owners and Ohioans, we are proud to live in a state that values freedom, entrepreneurship and conservative free-market capitalism. These values help make Ohio a great place to live, work and start a business. The last couple of years, however, have been challenging for small businesses. Inflation remains high and too many business owners are working around the clock to keep the lights on.
That’s why I was concerned to learn that lawmakers in Columbus recently introduced HB 505, a harmful government health care mandate that would raise health care and prescription drug costs for employers, their employees and families. Instead of empowering businesses to choose the health coverage that works best for them, this bill would take away choice and instead give the government free reign to impose their health care mandates on us.
Even more concerning, HB 505 would add a new fee of up to $15.47 to most prescriptions filled at the pharmacy counter – a cost that will especially hurt working families and small businesses. Many Ohioans, including more than 2.8 million seniors, take prescription drugs on a weekly or daily basis to stay healthy. Too many seniors are already struggling to afford groceries, rent, utilities and other health care costs. They shouldn’t have to deal with higher fees at the pharmacy as well.
HB 505 would roll back important safety standards for prescription drugs sold at specialty pharmacies – standards that we take for granted when it comes to ensuring that our medication is safe and effective. Lower quality and safety measures will hurt all of us, but especially patients dealing with serious and complex diseases like cancer.
Our lawmakers are often thoughtful and deliberate in their decision making, which is one of the things that makes them so successful and our state so great. I urge our lawmakers to reconsider this proposal and spend this year focused on our Republican priorities, not Bernie Sanders-style big government health care mandates.
Dr. Vijoy Prasad is a father of two kids in Dayton, Ohio with extensive knowledge on past and present pharmaceutical developments, having worked as a medical doctor and then lead pharmacy technician for a combined total of approximately 10 years.
