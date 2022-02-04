VOICES: HB 126 would further hurt school districts’ revenue

Property and other local taxes account for over 28% of Dayton City School District’s general fund revenues and this percentage is even higher for suburban school districts. House Bill 126 will reduce the District’s property tax revenue and allow a select few property owners to avoid paying their fair share. The bill is made even more harmful by the recent past of public school funding. In 2009, the State phased out tangible property taxes. At that time, the State provided replacement payments to schools and other local governments. These payments amounted to $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2009, and Dayton City Schools’ share was $9.4 million. Then, in 2011, House Bill 153 substantially modified the tangible personal property tax reimbursements for school districts, and ultimately reduced them all the way to zero. This was a significant loss.

Meanwhile, the State has been expanding the EdChoice Scholarship program, resulting in $2 billion in funds being diverted from public schools to private schools within the past decade. And now the State legislature is working on House Bill 126, which will prohibit school districts from challenging property valuations. It is rare for the Board of Education to challenge property valuations; Dayton City Schools only challenges commercial and rental properties where the sale price exceeded the County Auditor’s appraised value by at least $50,000. Oftentimes, the true value of the property is millions of dollars more than the Auditor’s value. The District’s challenges are typically successful and result in additional tax revenue.