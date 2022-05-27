VOICES: Hear one another with foundational belief in sanctity of every living being

A core tenet of most religions is to “welcome the stranger.” We must peel away the layers of our own life experiences to understand who we are and to know that “welcoming the stranger” takes self-reflection and the sharing of our respective experiences with one another. Some of us always feel as a stranger in our own land, while others of us never do. Strive to change the power imbalances within your own social circles, organizations, and work environments. Hold yourself and your peers accountable and “do not stand idly by” (Leviticus 19:33-34).

Our JCRC commitment is to EDUCATE-ADVOCATE-ACT. We do this through the lens of Cultural Humility and guided by our Jewish Values. As stated in Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers) 2:21, “You are not obliged to complete the work, but neither are you free to desist from it.” While we may not see the work of combatting hatred and racism completed in our time, our effort to instill positive change in our world should not be diminished because of this fact.

To our friends, neighbors, and community, we pledge to continue our commitment to join forces with other marginalized communities and with all who stand up against intolerance, prejudice, and hate.

The JCRC offers an UPSTANDER Community dialogue. Please join us in this initiative by contacting JCRC Consultant, Marcy L. Paul, PhD, at mpaul@jfgd.net

B’Shalom-In Peace,

Marcy L. Paul, PhD, Jewish Community Relations Council Consultant

Bonnie Beaman Rice, JCRC Advisory Council Chairperson

Cathy Gardner, Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton CEO

Dr. Heath Gilbert, JFGD Board Chairperson