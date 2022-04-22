VOICES: History should educate us as Ukraine struggles against tyranny

It took huge miscalculations by Germany and Japan to lay the groundwork for the end of the war, plus the help of the Soviet tyrants and the atomic bomb. And it was then that we found Germany was way ahead in rocket technology and had been working on an atomic bomb. All they needed was more time. We avoided Hitler with the bomb. Yet we have new tyrants to take his place, and they believe they can get away with chipping away at freedom armed with modern weapons and “fear of the bomb.”

But few realized that Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy had the Churchillian spirit and is fighting in this new form of world war for our freedom today just as England did 82 years ago. Is there a statesman (or woman) in the free world who can lift us up as well? It is hard in our comfortable lives to confront evil, but it is both morally imperative and justified by history. You can’t provoke tyrants by actions — they are already provoked just by seeing us free and not in their chains.

William (Bill) H. Wild is a retired columnist and editor for numerous newspapers throughout his career, most notably as the editorial page editor of the Journal Herald in Dayton and associate editor for the Dayton Daily News.