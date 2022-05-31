VOICES: Honoring my late mother, I created a scholarship to raise mental health awareness

Throughout the majority of my childhood, I carried tremendous shame and guilt as I grappled with severe trauma and loss. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, I walked the halls of Stivers Patterson hiding the loss of my mother. As a young Black male, I quickly realized that mental health was not well understood or openly discussed within the Black community. Therefore, I suppressed my feelings, an approach that caused many challenges for me later in life.

After high school, I had a successful career in the United States Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. At 49-years-old, I decided to learn more about psychology to better understand what took place in my mother’s life. Studying mental health issues, disorders, and behaviors that can lead to suicide gave me a better understanding of what my mom might have gone through in the 29 years of her life. In 2014, I obtained my bachelor’s degree. By 2016, I completed my master’s, and then in 2020, I completed my doctoral degree at Liberty University.