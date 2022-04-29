VOICES: Honoring the gift of life during Donate Life Month

In 2011, I lost my mother to a massive brain bleed. She was a registered organ and tissue donor. Knowing her wishes, my sister and I did not hesitate– she became the oldest lung donor in the U.S. at the time at the age of 66. It was a difficult time, but I have since found peace in knowing that her legacy lives on through the recipients she has been able to help. Seeing firsthand how my mom’s gift of life positively impacted the lives of so many made her generous gift all the more meaningful. Soon after, I was inspired to pursue a career in organ and tissue and donation.

I joined the Community Tissue Services team as an organ and tissue recovery specialist. Through my work, I help ensure donated organs and tissues make their way to patients in need to both help save and improve their lives – I never expected I would become a recipient myself.