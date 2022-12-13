VOICES: Hope for the future of Alzheimer’s diagnosis and treatment

It is vital, more than ever before, that we continue to support advancements in Alzheimer’s diagnostics and treatments considering there are currently 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s, and it is projected that this number will grow to nearly 13 million by 2050.

Each of us can play an important role in the future advancements made in the research on Alzheimer’s and in the awareness and early diagnosis of dementia.

Please urge our members of congress, including Reps. Mike Turner and Warren Davidson, to support increased federal funding for Alzheimer’s research as well as passage of the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act and the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act that would create a dementia care management model for those diagnosed and living with Alzheimer’s disease. Learn more and consider becoming an advocate at alz.org /advocate.

Participate in clinical trials. There are studies for those with and without the disease, and there are a number of these that offer online participation. Find out more and register at alz.org/trialmatch.

Talk to your doctor about yearly cognitive screenings for yourself and your loved ones. Open the dialogue to ensure that your brain health is as important as your physical health.

Annemarie Barnett is the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters.