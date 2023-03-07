VOICES: Hospice care provides comfort, dignity at end of life

Hospice care can be and should be delivered wherever a patient calls home. All hospices should offer routine care in a patient’s home; crisis care support in the home to monitor and manage uncontrolled symptoms; care in a general inpatient setting to help relieve uncontrolled symptoms; and respite care to allow the family a chance to rest and recover if needed for up to five sequential days.

Most services, medications, supplies, and equipment related to a patient’s illness are covered under the Medicare or Medicaid Hospice Benefit and most private insurances, resulting in little to no cost to the patient for hospice care.

Ohio’s Hospice is an affiliation of mission-driven, not-for-profit end-of-life and palliative care providers in Ohio, committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based healthcare. We serve patients and families throughout Ohio. Thanks to generous community support, and more than 45 years serving the community, we are privileged to be one of the oldest, most experienced hospice organizations in the nation.

If hospice care is introduced correctly — as a comprehensive medical specialty that focuses on maximizing quality of life with aggressive symptom control and multidisciplinary team engagement to provide goal-oriented care — patients and their families will have a more peaceful, understood journey to the end of life.

Chirag Patel, MD, FAAHPM, is the Chief Medical Officer of Ohio’s Hospice and Pure Healthcare.