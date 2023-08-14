VOICES: How do you see Dayton?

No two people see the same thing when they see their city. Whether you’ve lived here for sixty years or six months, everyone has a different perspective on Dayton.

Does “Dayton” end at its city limits? Do you say you’re from Dayton if you live in Huber Heights, Oakwood or Trotwood? Are you proud to tell people where you live, or ashamed? Has your view of Dayton changed over time?

The answers to these question will be different for everyone. Today, hear from several contributors of different backgrounds explain how they see the city.

Most importantly, we want to hear from you. Email edletter@coxinc.com with your thoughts, reactions and your perceptions of Daytonians’ self-image to be considered for publication in Ideas & Voices. We hope to revisit this topic soon, and your submissions will help give readers a fuller, richer view of how our community sees itself.

Dennis Bova: Dayton is a city worth talking about

“What makes Dayton stand out among other Ohio cities? In my time here so far, it seems to have an active, creative and performing arts presence. It seems to have a rich entrepreneurial spirit and a thriving focus on innovation – both of which can be attributed to its history, especially where the Wright brothers are concerned.”

Gwen Nalls and Dan Baker: We must make prosperity a priority in all areas of Dayton

“It is not easy to look at Dayton now and remember how vibrant it once was. How can Dayton grow? How can Dayton improve its public schools and achieve an excellence rating? How can Dayton attract new high tech industries and major professional employers to join with Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Care Source, University of Dayton and other similar employers to invest in this community and continue to make Dayton a city of choice in which to live, work and learn?”

Stephen Levinson: How to overcome creative block in four simple steps

“To fulfill my creative goals, I had to take a bold step into the unknown. I had to listen to my wife and move back to Dayton. I got a job downtown that I enjoy, and that actually leaves me time to spend with my family, and a home I could actually afford. And when I decided to try being creative again, for the first time in a long time it wasn’t by pursuing the path everyone around me was following.”