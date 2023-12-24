VOICES: How I practice Islam has changed since Oct. 7

A few months passed after Oct. 7 and the grief did not stop. My tears dried, but my heart remains shattered.

I practice my Islamic faith in private, but lately I started feeling a need to seek our imams’ sermons and to hear them pray, to listen to their recitation of verses from the holy Quran as they reflect on the war in Gaza. Their prayers have been my way to shed tears over the victims of this heinous war. I want to be in their presence, just to share my feelings and to cry on their shoulders.