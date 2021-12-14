VOICES: How immigration reform can help solve Ohio’s workforce crisis

Take for example Ross McGregor, the president of Pentaflex Inc. He recently joined OBIS because he believes immigration reform can help alleviate workforce issues. Like many business owners, he is not only facing a labor shortage but also high turnover rates. He recently hired 20 Haitian immigrants to stabilize his workforce and reduce turnover. At first, there was a language barrier, but that issue was quickly addressed by translating working instructions to the workers’ native language. The Haitian workers are reliable and hardworking employees. This positive experience led him to become a member of OBIS and share his story with policy makers at all levels of government.

Attracting and retaining global talent also has benefits beyond the business community. It creates a more robust tax base; foreign-born Ohioans paid $6 billion in taxes in 2019, according to New American Economy. Immigrants also have a positive impact on entrepreneurship, as immigrants launch new businesses at significant rates; today, more than 29,000 foreign-born entrepreneurs create services and support our local economies across Ohio. Finally, immigrants are key to economic recovery. A new report from NAE assessing the aftermath of the Great Recession, found that metro areas with more immigrants were able to recover faster than others. On average, each additional percentage point of foreign-born residents was associated almost 800 more employed workers in 2015.