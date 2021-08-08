Voices: How we helped our sons overcome a stressful school year during the pandemic

The new school year is about to begin, and given the difficulties we endured in 2020 with the the COVID-19 pandemic, I can tell you that as a parent, I have some concerns.
My oldest son graduated from high school in the Spring, and is currently at Marine boot camp. My youngest son, who is 12, will be a 7th grader in the fall. Although both advanced in their respective grades, the school year was disastrous, as the pandemic added a level of difficulty for my family. The pandemic impacted their grades, confidence and willingness to learn.
I realize that I am not the only parent who experienced these issues last year. But it was a daunting year, and my husband and I felt helpless. We both work full-time in retail, so that complicated things even more for our family. My husband and I knew we had to be patient with the schools, the teachers and children as everyone adapted.
However, frustrations grew when we noticed our kids struggling with online and hybrid learning. It was often confusing to keep track of when assignments were due and which ones were to be turned in online or in person. We became concerned when the kids were not adapting well, and they started to fail some of their classes.
So we called a family meeting, and my husband and I allowed the boys to express their feelings about their difficulties in school. They told us the stress brought on by the pandemic was affecting their school work, and they felt discouraged and lost. That meeting was therapeutic for all of us.
Based on what our children told us, my husband and I implemented a plan to help them get back on track while also helping them manage their stress. We set aside time each day to go over homework, and we closely monitored their progress. We asked the boys to consistently communicate with us and their teachers, and we stressed the importance of discipline and organization.
We adjusted the plan when warranted, but we didn’t stray too far from it, and we following it daily. That was key.
In addition, we frequently encouraged the boys by telling them how proud we were of each one and expressed our love for them even more. Gradually, their grades improved. It wasn’t easy for my husband and I, particularly since we worked long hours. It also was not easy for the boys since there were other distractions and some people in the community alienated them after I was infected with COVID — neither one was infected.
But they persevered and successfully completed the school year.
My hope for the upcoming academic ear is that there are better resources for children and their families, and a safe plan in place to help them reacclimated to in-person learning. I also hope there’s a good plan in place to prevent the children from getting infected since and there’s a debate over masks because not everyone is vaccinated.
Students at my son’s school have the option to wear masks, although it’s not mandatory. I believe that’s the right approach. Parents and their children can make the best decision for their families as they figure out how to safely navigate through the school year.
Besides, the focus should not be whether wearing a mask is right or wrong, the focus should be on bettering the children’s education.
Rachelle Suther is a lifelong Clark County resident.