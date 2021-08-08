Voices: How we helped our sons overcome a stressful school year during the pandemic

So we called a family meeting, and my husband and I allowed the boys to express their feelings about their difficulties in school. They told us the stress brought on by the pandemic was affecting their school work, and they felt discouraged and lost. That meeting was therapeutic for all of us.

Based on what our children told us, my husband and I implemented a plan to help them get back on track while also helping them manage their stress. We set aside time each day to go over homework, and we closely monitored their progress. We asked the boys to consistently communicate with us and their teachers, and we stressed the importance of discipline and organization.

We adjusted the plan when warranted, but we didn’t stray too far from it, and we following it daily. That was key.

In addition, we frequently encouraged the boys by telling them how proud we were of each one and expressed our love for them even more. Gradually, their grades improved. It wasn’t easy for my husband and I, particularly since we worked long hours. It also was not easy for the boys since there were other distractions and some people in the community alienated them after I was infected with COVID — neither one was infected.

But they persevered and successfully completed the school year.

My hope for the upcoming academic ear is that there are better resources for children and their families, and a safe plan in place to help them reacclimated to in-person learning. I also hope there’s a good plan in place to prevent the children from getting infected since and there’s a debate over masks because not everyone is vaccinated.

Students at my son’s school have the option to wear masks, although it’s not mandatory. I believe that’s the right approach. Parents and their children can make the best decision for their families as they figure out how to safely navigate through the school year.

Besides, the focus should not be whether wearing a mask is right or wrong, the focus should be on bettering the children’s education.

Rachelle Suther is a lifelong Clark County resident.