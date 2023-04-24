VOICES: Human rights are most effective when protected close to home

Daytonians are already very aware of these areas of challenge — both by virtue of our everyday experience of living here and also as active members of this community already engaged in struggles for well-being and dignity. These areas have all been well documented in countless reports and we know that they are not natural occurrences. Food apartheid, for instance, is the result of conscious decisions made by people leading institutions and companies to divest resources and decrease access to basic human needs. In response to issues associated with chronic poverty, we have hope zones, opportunity zones, and community reinvestment areas. What we don’t need is another forum focused only on our problems. Instead, “Dayton Unites for Human Rights” will do two things to advance ongoing efforts: Bring people together from different areas to identify intersections and build collective power through engagement with an international process of learning and action for people of African descent.

This community has demonstrated that “human rights” can be a meaningful and useful framework for thinking about policymaking, movement-building, and accountability. Currently, the City is engaged in a process to make real the assertion that “housing is a human right.” A campaign is underway to adopt a resolution declaring Dayton as a “Human Rights City.” Last year, the Clergy Community Coalition brought its case against Premier Health and local government by submitting a report to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination claiming the closure and demolition of Good Samaritan Hospital constituted a human rights violation. This momentum suggests that “human rights” is an avenue for broadening our shared idea of justice underwritten by a refusal to be limited even by domestic law in making claims and seeking reparation.