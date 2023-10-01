VOICES: I am proud that I have become an advocate and a voice

I am proud that I have become an advocate and a voice for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, because I am one.

I have been a survivor of abuse multiple times, as a child and as an adult.

There was a point where I didn’t think I could go on. There was even a time when was suicidal.

But I am proud that I have been able to go on and have a voice. I have friends who support me and a case manager who has been at my side through all my struggles.

The staff at YWCA Dayton has been there for me and I am so grateful.

Now, I am working to help others.

I’m in a Facebook group for survivors of domestic violence and as a survivor I am able to be a resource for others.

This April, I created a painting that I had entered into an art show by YWCA Dayton that featured works art created by survivors. I entered to encourage other people and because I now feel like I have a voice as a survivor.

I’m want to take classes to formally become an advocate and I know that I want to work as an advocate for survivors.

- YWCA Dayton Permanent Supportive Housing Resident, Age 33

