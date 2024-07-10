VOICES: I created a Dayton foodie tour to tell the stories of this amazing city

JAM Dayton Foodie Tours, an idea my children and I were talking about a decade ago, is a combination of consequence. I have three lovely and amazing children, after whom the business is named: Jett Mercy, Aamah Grace and Emmanuel Justice.

I love the possibilities that exist for JAM to create buzz in our backyard, to showcase the wonderful walkability of downtown and to highlight the work of some amazing creatives here in Dayton, Ohio. I also love learning and sharing a little history of what makes Dayton so special. Our theme this summer is: There is a story behind everything.

Did you know Sueno has a Chef who is a three-time James Beard Foundation Award finalist?

Did you know John Balsley invented and patented the stepladder, his home still stands on 6th Street in the Oregon District, and he and his wife are buried in Woodland Cemetery?

A foodie tour is the perfect way for me to combine the things I love. I love creating experiences that oﬀer people an opportunity to connect and share time and energy together. I love supporting local, inclusive businesses, and I love eating delicious food and drinking creative cocktails.

Part of our mission is to create a unique, communal culinary experience that will feed your mind and belly. During the 3-hour experience, guests stop at multiple establishments to learn some things that make the stop special. A little bit of history is shared while we walk, and we consume food and drink intermittently during the tour. By the end of the tour, guests will feel like they’ve had a full meal.

A couple weeks ago I had a private tour of 16 guests who were in Dayton for a work conference. They were from all over the country. In our email correspondence, one of the employees stated, “We are very excited to hear about your food tour in a fairly remote area.” I share that to say, 16 people left Dayton wanting to come back and explore some more! They were floored by their intimate and curated JAM experience walking, talking and eating in our downtown.

JAM is a valuable oﬀering for all the locals and visitors who walk with us, and also for the establishments bringing downtown Dayton to life today. I hope to continue harnessing the collective talent and energy and bring more people downtown through a JAM experience! Registration is simple at jamfoodie.tours, and you are also welcome to email me directly chrissie@jamfoodie.tours about private events. Hope to see you on a JAM!

Chrissie Karuna is a mother, nomad, yogi and the founder of JAM Dayton Foodie Tours.