VOICES: I have witnessed firsthand the resilience of our small business community

Dayton’s ecosystem is rich with organizations dedicated to small business assistance and their success. The Dayton MBAC is one of those many resources, providing a wide range of small business services, with targeted support to minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses. The MBAC offers services such as networking opportunities, producing informative/educational events, assistance with state of Ohio certifications, access to capital, and overall business growth support. MBAC’s focus on diversity has been instrumental in shaping initiatives that foster equitable access to resources, economic growth, and a more vibrant business environment.

Dayton has exciting developments underway, including hosting the NATO Parliamentary Assembly next spring and initiatives like the NATO logo competition that fosters creativity and cultivate the growth of current business owners in the region. For those navigating the early stages of entrepreneurship, programs such as the Entrepreneurs Center, SCORE, SBDC, Greater West Dayton Incubator, Urban League and Goldman Sachs 10k Small Businesses offer invaluable mentorship and training. Additionally, partnerships with local institutions such as Wright State University and the University of Dayton help to provide access to talent, research and technology resources that can propel startups.

The entrepreneurial journey is seldom a smooth path and comes with challenges along the way. Some of these struggles can include access to funding, navigating legal and regulatory landscapes, and building a client base. However, Dayton has a unique advantage in being committed to helping businesses thrive. The local attitude has continuously been encouraging in nature.

Winston Churchill said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.” As we approach 2025, I encourage those considering entrepreneurship to take the leap to start, and those who are in early stages of their business to have grit and keep going. Perseverance and resiliency are key to thriving in difficult times. Entrepreneurs should know they are not alone in their journey, many organizations are here to help. Dayton’s small business community has collective strength, with each entrepreneur having a unique background and diverse stories. The path may be demanding and bumpy, but the rewards are immeasurable. Staying engaged in the Dayton network, leveraging the resources available, and surrounding yourself with development opportunities will amplify your chances of success. In this region, we need to emphasize collaboration over competition. Together, we can make it a year of continued innovation, growth, and prosperity for small businesses across the Dayton Region.

Natasha Sandella is the Business Advisor for the Dayton Regional Minority Business Assistance Center hosted at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.