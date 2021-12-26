VOICES: I hope our community can find rest, renewal

As we face a new wave of the pandemic, there is a powerful temptation to give in to feelings of helplessness, despair and resignation. I hope we resist this temptation — may we experience encouragement that builds our resiliency, strengthens our resolve and helps us glimpse light in the midst of shadows.

I hope we find our rest.

Like the shepherds, I hope we discover messengers of hope to guide us.

I came of age in Dayton at a time of great transition. Our manufacturing base was continually shrinking, sprawl was expanding unabated, and it felt like opportunity was contracting. The conditions that lead to despair and a sin sick society were fueled and the symptoms — poor mental health, addiction, and suicidal ideation — increased.

Now, it feels like the most opportunity-filled moment of my life.

I am reminded of a story told to me by a woman who moved to Dayton after WWII. She was guided by a cousin who moved from the hills of Kentucky to get a job and start a new life. When she arrived in Dayton, there were recruiters in the streets, competing for new arrivals like her; and ushering them to a job.

I hope we listen to these messengers.

Like the wise ones, I hope we discover wonder.

When I fall asleep after a long day, I’m so weary, I rarely dream. During demanding days, there is little time to look on the horizon and imagine a different future. I hope people will be encouraged to start using their imaginations again. To start dreaming about how our community can look in 5, 10, 20 years.

The pandemic has forced us to live differently for a season. Many of us have rediscovered the importance of a slower pace, the connection with family and close friends, and the joy we find in activities outside of work.

We have re-examined the core of our spirits: What do I value? What gives me a sense of meaning and purpose? What are my priorities? What gives me deep connection? Who am I?

My hope is that we have the courage to move beyond this re-examination and to embrace a fundamental shift in our values. Borrowing language from Martin Luther King, “may we move from a “thing-oriented society” to a “people-oriented society”.

I hope we wonder extravagantly.

If we rest, listen and wonder — the power of love will compel us to create an amazing future. Those who have been pushed aside will be found; those who are impoverished will have plenty, and those for whom love is a stranger — will find in us, generous friends.

Rev. Darryl Fairchild is the Manager of Chaplain Service at Dayton Childrens and a Dayton City Commissioner.